Packers claim veteran DL Damon Harrison off waivers

The Green Bay Packers are adding some experienced help along the defensive line right before the postseason.

The team claimed veteran defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, according to the league’s transaction wire on Wednesday.

Harrison was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday. He had asked for his release after being inactive in Week 16, according to ESPN.

Once an All-Pro and widely regarded as one of the NFL’s better run-stuffers, Harrison, now 32, returned to football after a brief hiatus and signed with the Seahawks practice squad in early October. He eventually played six games in Seattle, tallying nine tackles and a forced fumble over 138 snaps.

Pro Football Focus gave Harrison high marks for his run defense in Seattle.

The Packers have been interested in Harrison dating back to the summer. He was scheduled to visit Green Bay before signing in Seattle, and the team also attempted to sign Harrison off of the Seahawks practice squad before he was promoted to the team’s active roster last month.

The Packers likely see Harrison as an upgrade as a rotational defensive lineman, especially on run downs. Mike Pettine’s defense just held Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, to 98 yards on Sunday night.

Harrison will need to pass a physical and go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Packers’ 53-man roster.

