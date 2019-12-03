Packers claim Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jaguars

The Packers claimed running back Tyler Ervin off waivers from the Jaguars on Tuesday, the team announced.

Ervin is a fourth-year player out of San Jose State. He entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the Texans in 2015.

Ervin has played 31 regular-season games and two postseason contests for the Texans (2016-18) and Jaguars (2019).

He spent time on the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018.

For his career, Ervin has averaged 8.3 yards on 61 punt returns with a long of 57 yards and 21.1 yards on 34 kickoff returns with a long of 36 yards. He also has 115 rushing yards on five carries and 91 receiving yards on 14 receptions.