Packers claim Tremon Smith off waivers

The Packers claimed cornerback Tremon Smith off waivers from the Chiefs.

Green Bay will place safety Raven Greene on injured reserve to make room for Smith, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports. Greene has an ankle injury.

Smith, a sixth-round choice of the Chiefs in 2018, played in 14 games as a rookie and in the season opener this season. The Chiefs waived him Saturday.

He has played cornerback and briefly experimented playing running back and also is a returner.

He returned 33 kickoffs as a rookie, averaging 26.8 yards per return.