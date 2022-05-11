Packers claim TE Eli Wolf off waivers from Colts

The Green Bay Packers added to their tight end depth chart on Wednesday, claiming Eli Wolf (6-4, 238) off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

Wolf, 25, went undrafted out of Georgia during the 2020 draft. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens and spent much of the 2020 season on Baltimore’s practice squad. In 2021, Wolf spent the final two months of the season on the Colts practice squad.

Indianapolis released Wolf on Tuesday.

A graduate transfer from Tennessee to Georgia, Wolf caught 13 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the Bulldogs in 2019. He played in 27 games at Tennessee.

Wolf joins a tight end room in Green Bay featuring Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney and Alize Mack. Robert Tonyan, who returned on a one-year deal, is recovering from a torn ACL. The Packers did not add a tight end during the draft or college free agency.

Ethan Wolf, Eli’s older brother, spent time on the Packers practice squad in both 2018 and 2019. The two played together at Tennessee.

To make room for Wolf on the 90-man roster, the Packers released receiver Chris Blair.

