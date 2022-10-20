Bill Belichick is the silliest coach in the NFL and it’s not even close

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Brooklyn Nets’ offseason struggles continued in the regular season as they were run off the court by the New Orleans Pelicans, whose Big Three of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum put the league on notice. In baseball, the Houston Astros took care of the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS while the San Diego Padres went on an offensive tear in Game 2 of the NLCS to pull even with the Philadelphia Phillies. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been cleared to practice after a quick comeback from a thumb injury while a group of college wrestlers will face a longer road to recovery after being mauled by a Grizzly Bear in the Wyoming wilderness.