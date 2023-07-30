Packers claim OL James Empey off waivers from Titans

The Tennessee Titans recently made the decision to sign free-agent offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, and the subsequent move that was made to make room was the parting of ways with offensive lineman James Empey.

But the former 2022 undrafted free agent has landed on his feet, with the Green Bay Packers claiming the BYU product off waivers on Saturday.

The center went undrafted despite being one of the more experienced linemen in last year’s draft (41 collegiate starts).

Over his brief NFL career, the BYU product has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and, most recently, with the Titans.

Green Bay’s newest O-lineman did spend time on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster during his rookie campaign, but he did not take a snap in any of the games he suited up for.

Empey will take the spot of waived defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin and look to carve out a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire