Packers claim Nate Becker off waivers

The Packers claimed tight end Nate Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The Panthers signed Becker on Thursday, but he lasted only three days on their roster.

Green Bay waived center Cole Schneider, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and cornerback Donte Vaughn, leaving their roster now at 88 players.

Becker, 26, spent parts of the past three seasons with the Bills.

He has appeared in one career game, seeing action on four special teams snaps in a game for the Bills in 2020. That stands as his only career playing time.

Becker played at Miami of Ohio, catching 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games over three seasons. He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Lions.

