Packers claim Kyu Blu Kelly off waivers

The Packers have added a cornerback to their 53-man roster.

The team announced that they have claimed Kyu Blu Kelly off of waivers. The Seahawks dropped Kelly earlier this week.

Kelly was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens this year and he landed with the Seahawks after being waived by Baltimore at the end of the summer. Kelly appeared in five games during his time with Seattle and played 38 snaps on special teams.

The Packers did not need to open a roster spot with a corresponding move because they waived safety Innis Gaines on Tuesday.

Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell are the other corners for the Packers.