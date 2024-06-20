Packers claim K James Turner off waivers from Lions

One day after releasing kicker Jack Podlesny to trim the kicking competition to just two, the Green Bay Packers claimed kicker James Turner off waivers from the Detroit Lions, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Turner was released by the Lions after the team signed All-UFL kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal.

In Green Bay, Turner will join a kicking competition featuring 2023 draft pick Anders Carlson and veteran Greg Joseph.

Turner was an All-Big Ten pick for the national champion Michigan Wolverines in 2023. He transferred to Michigan after four seasons at Louisville.

At Michigan, Turner connected on 18-of-21 field goals and set the school record for extra points converted in a single season (65). At Louisville, he hit 47-of-59 field goals and 124-of-127 extra points.

For his career, Turner was 4-of-10 on kicks of at least 50 yards, but he was 3-of-4 in 2023. On kicks of 40 or more yards, Turner was only 21-of-35.

Overall, Turner hit at least 85 percent of his field goals during three of his four seasons as the primary kicker. He also missed only four extra points.

Despite rostering three kickers, the Packers still have one open roster spot.

