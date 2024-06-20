Packers claim K James Turner off waivers

Green Bay's kicking competition is back up to three entrants.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Packers have claimed James Turner off of waivers after he was cut by the Lions.

Turner, 23, just entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. He spent just one season with the Wolverines, previously kicking for Louisville from 2019-2022.

Turner connected on 18-of-21 field goal attempts in 2023 and also set a single-season Michigan program record with 65 successful PATs.

The Packers previously waived kicker Jack Podlesny on Wednesday.

Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph are also on Green Bay’s roster at kicker.