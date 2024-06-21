Packers claim K James Turner off waivers

A day after officially being waived by the Detroit Lions, kicker James Turner is back in the NFC North. The undrafted rookie kicker from Michigan was claimed off waivers from the Lions by the division rival Green Bay Packers.

Detroit parted ways with Turner after signing UFL standout Jake Bates. Turner had consistently displayed a booming leg throughout OTAs and minicamp, making several field goal attempts from beyond 58 yards at the Lions outdoor training facility.

However, the addition of Bates and the visibly improved range of incumbent Lions kicker Michael Badgley made Turner expendable. Now he will battle for a spot to get payback on Detroit.

