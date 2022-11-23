Packers claim Justin Hollins off waivers

The Packers have picked up a new linebacker.

Green Bay claimed linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Hollins was waived by the Rams this week. He had played 50 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of the special teams snaps. He’d appeared in 10 games with five starts, recording 26 tackles, a sack, a force fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In heading to Green Bay, Hollins reunites with Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Barry was Hollins’ position coach in 2020 with the Rams.

The Packers will play the Eagles on Sunday.

