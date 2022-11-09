Packers claim Johnathan Abram

Former Raiders first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram is heading to Green Bay.

Abram, a safety who was waived by the Raiders yesterday, has been claimed by the Packers today, according to multiple reports.

The Raiders selected Abram with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of his rookie year. After that he never became the kind of impact player the Raiders envisioned, and this week they finally decided to move on from him.

The Packers are in need of some help on defense, and they’ll hope that Abram can give them something. Abram, who plays on special teams coverage units, surely got a strong endorsement from Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was the special teams coordinator and then interim head coach for the Raiders.

