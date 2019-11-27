Packers claim Jared Veldheer off waivers

The Packers didn’t have right tackle Bryan Bulaga at practice on Wednesday, so they may need some help on the offensive line if his knee doesn’t heal enough for him to play in the upcoming weeks.

If they do have to look elsewhere, they may be able to call on veteran tackle Jared Veldheer. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Packers have claimed Veldheer off of waivers on Wednesday.

Veldheer was on the reserve/retired list in New England after he decided this spring that his body was not up to the toll that an NFL season takes on a player. He is reportedly healthy, but hasn’t passed a physical yet. Assuming he does, the Packers will have to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for the veteran.

Veldheer started 12 games for the Broncos last year and was a teammate of current Packers right guard Billy Turner.