The Packers made a change at kicker on Monday.

According to multiple reports, they have claimed Gabe Brkic off of waivers. They waived Dominik Eberle in a corresponding move and still have Mason Crosby on the roster.

Brkic was waived by the Vikings last Friday. They signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma on May 5. He made 20-of-26 field goal attempts last season and connected on 57-of-58 extra point tries for the Sooners last season.

Crosby went 25-of-34 on field goals and 49-of-51 on extra points last season. If his accuracy continues to suffer over training camp and the preseason, Brkic could wind up doing the kicking in Green Bay this season.

Packers claim Gabe Brkic, waive Dominik Eberle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk