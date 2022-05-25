Packers claim DL Chris Slayton off waivers from 49ers

The Green Bay Packers added more depth to the defensive line by claiming Chris Slayton off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, according to the league’s transaction wire on Tuesday.

The Packers had an open roster spot after releasing kicker JJ Molson.

Slayton, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the New York Giants out of Syracuse in 2019. The Packers will be his sixth NFL team in four years but he’s yet to play in a regular-season game. He previously spent time on the practice squad of the Giants, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Slayton stands 6-4 and weighs 307 pounds. At Syracuse, he tallied 32.5 tackles for losses and 9.5 sacks over 42 starts. He did 28 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here’s Slayton’s Relative Athletic Score card, which highlights some of his quickness and lower-body power:

Slayton will join an impressive group of defensive linemen in Green Bay. The Packers are strong at the top with Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry, veteran pickup Jarran Reed and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, plus 2021 fifth-round pick T.J. Slaton and 2022 seventh-round pick Jonathan Ford.

Slayton will have to pass a physical in Green Bay before officially joining the Packers roster. The addition would become official Wednesday.

