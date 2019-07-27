Packers claim Darrin Hall off waivers, cut Larry Williams

The Packers claimed running back Darrin Hall off waivers from the Bengals, the team announced Saturday. They released offensive guard Larry Williams in a corresponding move.

Hall, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3. The Browns released him May 6, and the Bengals claimed him.

In college, Hall played 48 games with eight starts for Pitt, recording 381 carries for 2,189 yards and 21 touchdowns, along with 38 receptions for 267 yards and a score.

The Packers signed Williams on May 3 as undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.