Packers claim Chris Slayton off waivers

The Packers claimed defensive lineman Chris Slayton off waivers Tuesday.

The 49ers waived Slayton on Monday to make room for the signing of tight end Tyler Kroft.

Slayton joined San Francisco on a futures contract at the end of January. He entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of the Giants in the 2019 draft. He also has spent time with the Bills, Falcons and Steelers.

Slayton has not appeared in a regular-season game.

