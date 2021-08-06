Packers claim Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have added defensive end Chauncey Rivers off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Rivers went undrafted out of Mississippi State last season before signing as a free agent with the Ravens. He spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad with one call-up to the active roster against the Pittsburgh Steelers in December. He played on 15 defensive snaps and did not record any statistics in the contest.

The Packers find themselves thin at linebacker after Randy Ramsey was injured in practice this week. Rivers would provide some addition depth as a 3-4 linebacker in Green Bay.

The Packers released long snapper Joe Fortunato to create room on the roster for Rivers’ addition.

