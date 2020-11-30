Packers claim Anthony Rush off waivers from Bears

The Packers claimed defensive lineman Anthony Rush off waivers from the Bears on Monday, the team announced.

The Bears signed him to their active roster Nov. 10, but he never appeared in a game. The Bears waived Rush last week, and the Packers claimed him, but the move didn’t become official until Monday.

Rush originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2019.

He played nine games for the Eagles as a rookie and four games for the Seahawks earlier this season. He made 15 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a half-sack and two passes defensed in those 13 games.

Rush also has spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad.

