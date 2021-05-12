The biggest game of the year will be played in Week Four between the Buccaneers and Patriots. The next biggest game of the year, if Aaron Rodgers is playing, happens at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week Nine.

That’s when the Chiefs host the Packers. It’s a game that directly resulted from the league expanding the regular season by one game, to 17. If Rodgers plays — and if both quarterbacks are healthy — it will be the first time Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes meet.

The Packers have five prime-time games on their schedule, starting in Week Two with a Monday night game against the Lions at Lambeau Field. In Week Three, the Packers return to San Francisco for a game against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers also have a Week Eight Thursday night game against the Cardinals in Arizona, a Week 14 Sunday night visit from the Bears, and a Week 17 Sunday night home game against the Vikings. The Week 14 and Week 17 games will be subject to the flex-scheduling procedures.

The Packers have four other games set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff (Week One at Saints, Week Four vs. Steelers, Week 10 vs. Seahawks, Week 12 vs. Rams), and a 4:30 p.m. ET Christmas Day game against the Browns at home.

That’s five prime-time games, five big-spot late-afternoon games, and a Christmas game. And that’s not nearly as enticing if the quarterback is Jordan Love.

Packers-Chiefs lands at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week Nine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk