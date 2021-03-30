BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Packers-Chiefs, Cardinals-Browns among additions to 2021’s 17-game schedule

Josh Alper
·1 min read
NFL owners have approved a 17-game schedule for the 2021 season and that means each team now has a new opponent on their schedule.

The 17th game will be an inter-conference game each season and teams the conferences will alternate hosting duties. The AFC will host the games in 2021 and they will feature matchups of teams that finished in the same spot in their division during the 2020 season.

A meeting between the Packers and Chiefs is a marquee attraction on that list of games. Patrick Mahomes was out with an injury when the two teams met in 2019, so this will hopefully be the first time he and Aaron Rodgers play in the same game. The schedule also includes a potential meeting of former first overall picks when Kyler Murray‘s Cardinals meet Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield‘s Browns.

The full list of games added to the schedule as a result of the approval appears below:

Washington Football Team at Bills.

Giants at Dolphins.

Cowboys at Patriots.

Eagles at Jets.

Seahawks at Steelers.

Rams at Ravens.

Cardinals at Browns.

49ers at Bengals.

Saints at Titans.

Buccaneers at Colts.

Panthers at Texans.

Falcons at Jaguars.

Packers at Chiefs.

Bears at Raiders.

Vikings at Chargers.

Lions at Broncos.

Packers-Chiefs, Cardinals-Browns among additions to 2021's 17-game schedule originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

