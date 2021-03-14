Is Packers center Corey Linsley a dream free-agent option for the Bengals?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley isn’t a name brought up often for the Cincinnati Bengals as a free-agent option.

But maybe it’s worth a look. Linsley, going on 30 years old, enters free agency after a first-team All-Pro nod and is one of the best in the NFL at his position — he’ll hit the open market because of cap problems in Green Bay.

Given Cincinnati’s bigger needs are at tackle and guard, plus the money Linsley will make, he doesn’t come up often in the same breath as the Bengals.

But NFL.com’s Gil Brandt just did so, tagging the Bengals as a good fit for what he calls a “boom or bust” free agent:

The bust scenario: The risk here is relatively low, but Linsley did lose time with a knee injury last season, and he is entering his age-30 season. I don’t personally think this will prove to be the case, but it’s conceivable that he begins the decline phase of his career next season, which would represent a disappointment for whichever team pays top dollar to land him.”

Of course, the upside is Linsley gets right back to being an elite player. He missed three games last year but otherwise had not missed a game since 2016. He was an All-Pro last year while putting up an 89.9 PFF grade and there’s nothing to suggest he’ll suddenly nosedive because he hit the age of 30.

Should the Bengals put out a huge contract for Linsley, Trey Hopkins could easily switch over to guard. Hopkins is not guaranteed to be an upgrade at guard after predictably breaking out at center — and he’s coming back from a season-ending injury — but it’s hard to complain about adding a talent like Linsley.

The stability Linsley could provide for the entire line and his experience working with Aaron Rodgers and then shifting to Joe Burrow would be, in a word, key. Add a tackle like Penei Sewell too and the line dramatically improves. If nothing else, it’s an option to consider as legal tampering gets set to begin Monday.

List

Bengals free agents overview, keep or let go verdicts

Recommended Stories

  • Bengals free agents overview, keep or let go verdicts

    Here's a review of the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals free agents and what the team should do before the market opens.

  • Ravens sign Corey Davis, Patriots ink Jonnu Smith in ESPN simulation

    Two key Titans free agents land elsewhere in ESPN's simulation.

  • Rams seem to strongly prefer continuity over change at center

    Les Snead made it clear that center is a difficult position for the Rams to project in the draft and free agency.

  • What will it cost Packers to use restricted free agent tenders?

    NFL teams, like the Packers, now know the cost of using the restricted free agent tenders. Robert Tonyan is likely to receive a RFA tender.

  • Texans sign former Packers LB Christian Kirksey to 1-year deal

    The former Packers LB Christian Kirksey signed a 1-year deal with the Texans, roughly a month after being released by the Packers.

  • Steelers tender Robert Spillane

    The Steelers re-signed one linebacker last week and they moved to hold onto another one this weekend. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Robert Spillane a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves Spillane unable to negotiate with other clubs and makes it no surprise that he is expected [more]

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $47.25, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session.

  • 7 positions of immediate need for Raiders as free agency opens and top available free agents

    7 positions of immediate need for Raiders as free agency opens and top available free agents

  • 'Rally the troops' to march on Parliament, says Sarah Everard activist pinned to floor by police

    A woman who was pinned down and arrested by police at the Sarah Everard protest has called on activists to “rally the troops” for a larger demonstration outside Parliament on Monday. Patsy Stevenson was pictured being held down on the Clapham Common bandstand before officers hauled her and other women into a police van. Speaking after the Reclaim These Streets protest on Saturday night, Ms Stevenson said the actions of the Metropolitan Police had been “disgraceful” and questioned their heavy-handed tactics. The physics student at Royal Holloway, University of London and part-time actress called for another “bigger” protest in London’s Parliament Square at 5pm on Monday. She told the left-wing blog Counterfire: “The fact that the police turned up was just disgraceful, because before then it was a peaceful process.

  • Lions lost free agent review: Sam Martin exit led to Pro Bowl change

    Continuing our Detroit Lion's lost free agent series, we explore the loss of Sam Martin and how it led Detroit finding a Pro-Bowl punter

  • McIlroy says trying to copy speed of DeChambeau was mistake

    Rory McIlroy tried to copy him and said Friday it was a mistake. McIlroy posted his worst 36-hole score since 2013, following his 79 in the opening round with a 75 to miss the cut by 10 shots at The Players Championship. “I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the U.S. Open,” McIlroy said in candid comments following his second missed cut in four events, after going two years without a weekend off.

  • Mamadi Diakite has replaced Robin as Brook Lopez’s ‘little brother’

    The twin brothers had a funny exchange on social media prior to their matchup on Saturday night.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Dividend stocks tend to produce steady growth with relatively low volatility. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out to our contributors as incredible bargains are water utility American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Report: Packers won’t tender Tim Boyle, elevating Jordan Love

    The Packers spent their first-round choice on quarterback Jordan Love a year ago. But the former Utah State star ran the scout team in practice and was inactive for every game. That could change this year. The Packers are not tendering backup Tim Boyle as a restricted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. [more]

  • After 75-year-old dies from attack, alarm increases in Oakland's Asian community

    Pak Ho, from Hong Kong, was robbed and assaulted by a man police said had a history of victimizing elderly Asian people A woman rides a bike through Chinatown in Oakland, California. Photograph: Paul Kuroda/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock A 75-year-old man from Hong Kong died in Oakland, California, on Thursday, after being robbed and assaulted by a man police said had a history of victimizing elderly Asian people. Pak Ho had been taking his early morning walk on Tuesday, authorities said, when a man approached him to forcibly rob him. In the course of the robbery, the man allegedly punched Ho, causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head and suffer a traumatic brain injury. Police on Thursday arrested Teaunte Bailey, 26, in connection with the robbery. Police said that through their investigation, they “learned that the suspect has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people”. In addition to Ho’s death, prosecutors also charged Bailey with the robbery and assault of a 72-year-old Asian man at an Oakland senior care home in February. Authorities said Bailey allegedly broke into the senior living apartment, and shoved the victim while saying “money, money” at him, before leaving with the victim’s phone and numerous other items from the home. “I’m at a loss for words,” said LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland police chief, in a statement. “Our elders should be protected, not the victim of a deadly assault.” Bailey’s arrest comes amid reports of anti-Asian violence, particularly against Asian elders, across the country. Earlier this year, an 84-year-old Thai man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, was killed in a seemingly unprovoked attack in San Francisco. Anti-Asian sentiments, fueled for years by the Trump administration’s trade war with China, exploded with the pandemic and Donald Trump’s bigoted usage of “China virus” and “kung flu”. Advocates and community organizers have called for action and more awareness of anti-Asian hate, as well as unity between different communities in the face of racial divisions. Oakland’s Chinatown, in particular, has experienced a spate of robberies and assaults in the past few weeks, including an incident in which a man shoved three individuals to the sidewalk. “It’s just been one after the other,” said Carl Chan, president of Oakland’s Chinatown chamber of commerce, to the Guardian. “It’s been so difficult.” Chan said the Bay Area’s Asian community feels unheard and unprotected, frequently complaining about the same individuals coming back into their neighborhoods to rob their stores and victimize their elders. Yet they still keep returning, and their community members keep getting hurt, Chan said. Chan is frustrated. To the community, these attacks feel like hate crimes, Chan said, even though authorities haven’t qualified any of the assaults as such – by definition, a hate crime is a crime motivated by prejudice of a certain group, and he wonders how someone could repeatedly target one community if that person was not fueled by hatred of that community. “All the crimes being committed by the same suspect, coming back over and over and over again, how can we not believe that is a hate crime?” he asked. Chan spoke briefly with Ho’s three daughters, whom he described as heartbroken and hurt over their father’s death. He said they were now especially concerned about the safety of community elders. “People are facing one pandemic, we are facing two, and this is probably worse,” Chan said. “We can take a vaccine. But when we’re Asian, we have a big target on our front, our back, everywhere.”

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway.

  • Georgetown blows out Creighton to win Big East tournament, earn NCAA tournament berth

    With the win, Georgetown captured its first Big East tournament title since 2007 and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, board over tweets

    New legal troubles for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his board of directors.A shareholder lawsuit was filed, claiming Musk and his board have violated his 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter habits.The lawsuit unsealed Thursday claims Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May that Tesla's stock price was "too high" and the failure of Tesla board's to monitor his tweets as required by the SEC settlement - have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.The shareholder complaint seeks to have Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for breaching their fiduciary duties. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk agreed to give up the chairman role and have his tweets monitored as part of the SEC settlement stemming from a controversial tweet in August 2018, when he claimed he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private.That set off a war of words between the SEC and Musk, which ended in Musk and Tesla agreeing to pay $20 million in civil fines as part of the settlement.But Musk's reputation since then has soared with investors, along with his company's stock price. Shares of Tesla have rocketed six-fold over the past year, giving it a market value that's more than General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota - combined.

  • Bubble watch: Whose spots did Georgetown, Oregon State just steal?

    Conference tournament wins from the Hoyas and Beavers were bad news for two unlucky teams on the NCAA tournament bubble.

  • Peter King explains how Joe Thuney could re-sign with Patriots

    Peter King joins NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" and offers an interesting scenario for how Joe Thuney could re-sign with the Patriots on a one-year contract.