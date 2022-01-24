Packers CB Rasul Douglas wants to return to Green Bay in 2022

After a breakout season, Green Bay Packers standout cornerback Rasul Douglas is open to returning in 2022. But that’s not all of it. The best part is it may not require a boatload of money to make it happen.

“Probably a little bit more,” Douglas said Monday when asked if it would take a lot more than the veteran minimum he made this year. “Nothing crazy.”

Douglas, who was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on October 6, signed a one-year contract worth $990,000. Douglas went on to have his best season as a pro as he emerged into one of the best playmakers on the Packers defense.

In 12 games, including nine starts, Douglas recorded a team-high five interceptions and returned a pair of those picks for a touchdown. His incredible production through the last half of the season earned him recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate.

The Packers would be crazy not to have an interest in bringing Douglas back. He was a huge reason for their win over the Cardinals in Week 8 when he sealed the win with a game-ending interception in the end zone, he returned interceptions for touchdowns in wins against the Rams and Bears, and he picked off Baker Mayfield twice in a close win over the Browns on Christmas Day. When the team needed someone to step up in the absence of Jaire Alexander, Douglas continued to be the guy.

It was a remarkable turnaround for a guy who was unwanted by so many teams. Douglas spent time on three different teams in 2021 alone before joining Green Bay. And for a team that has struggled to find consistency at the cornerback spot, Douglas is a near-perfect fit.

Of course, it will be tricky for the Packers considering their financial situation. In order to get under the salary cap, a lot of maneuvering will need to take place, including touch decisions on the future of guys like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Za’Darius Smith. Fortunately, Douglas carries a much cheaper price tag than all three.

It’s also possible a team with a need at cornerback will look at Douglas’ 2021 season and offer him more dollars and guaranteed years than the Packers can offer this offseason.

Green Bay clearly made a strong impression on Douglas, which could be a strong selling point considering he might earn a lot more on the open market.

”Everyone knows I want to be here,” he said.

“I’ve built a family here. We still have some unfinished business. Of course, I want to be here, but I don’t think that is my decision to make.”

Hopefully, on the heels of a crushing loss against the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s playoffs, the Packers can find a way to make it happen, and Douglas is back in 2022.

