Packers CB Rasul Douglas off to fast start in 2022

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas isn’t slowing down after a breakout season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Douglas has allowed just 48 receiving yards over 89 coverage snaps and 12 targets. He has also recorded 7 “stops” in the passing game, which leads all corners. Douglas has the third-best coverage grade among corners with at least 38 coverage snaps.

Of the 48 yards he’s allowed in coverage through three games, 24 came on the first play of the game on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 5.3 yards per completion and 4.0 yards per target against Douglas this season.

The Packers signed Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million after an incredible 2021 season, in which he became a Cinderella story as a mid-season addition from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. In 12 games, he recorded a team-high five interceptions and returned two of them for a touchdown.

Before joining the Packers, Douglas had never reached his full potential. He had an up-and-down stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Eagles ended up releasing Douglas with one year left on his rookie contract. He then spent one season with the Carolina Panthers before having very brief stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and then Cardinals.

Douglas has been able to stick in Green Bay, where he has showcased impressive ball skills, football IQ, and versatility.

During most of training camp and the first two games of the regular season, Douglas mostly played in the slot despite over 91 percent of snaps coming on the outside last season. When Jaire Alexander suffered an early groin injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, Douglas took his place on the outside.

Per PFF, Douglas was targeted eight times and allowed five catches for 41 yards with one pass breakup. Alexander did participate in Wednesday’s jog thru, but his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots is still up in the air.

Luckily, Douglas gives them some flexibility. You could make the argument that Douglas’ skill set is better suited for the outside, but his play so far shows he can also be an effective nickel. When he was primarily playing in the slot in Weeks 1 and 2, Douglas allowed just four catches totaling seven yards.

In 2022, Douglas has proven he is not one-dimensional or a one-year wonder.

