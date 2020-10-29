Packers CB Kevin King suffers setback with quad injury

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed cornerback Kevin King suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury.

King, who initially suffered the injury in Week 4, has missed the last two games. He looked on track to return last week, practicing on both Wednesday and Thursday, but the Packers held him back on Friday, suggesting a setback. He was inactive against the Houston Texans.

LaFleur called the setback “unfortunate.”

The Packers didn’t officially practice on Wednesday, but King was estimated as a non-participant during the walk-through. The team listed 19 players on the initial injury report, including King.

It appears King is in danger of missing a third-straight game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Third-year cornerback Josh Jackson has started each of the last two games in place of King and would likely make another start against the Vikings. Minnesota has a pair of productive receivers with veteran Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson.

King started the first four games, tallying 16 tackles without a pass breakup or interception over 195 snaps. A second-round pick in 2017, King is playing this season on the final year of his rookie deal.

Overall, King has missed 20 games due to injury since entering the NFL.

