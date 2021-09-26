Packers CB Kevin King ruled out vs. 49ers with an illness

#Packers CB Kevin King (illness) has been added to the injury report & is OUT for tonight’s game against San Francisco. #GBvsSF https://t.co/W2B7bz3HdL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 26, 2021

The Green Bay Packers will be without a starting member of the secondary on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team ruled out cornerback Kevin King with an illness before kickoff on Sunday.

King started each of the Packers’ first two games, playing 112 snaps (94 percent) on defense. He has allowed six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

The Packers are expected to start rookie Eric Stokes opposite Jaire Alexander. Chandon Sullivan will likely play in the slot. Alexander might also get snaps in the slot, especially if he’s tasked with following Deebo Samuel.

The Packers will already be without left tackle Elgton Jenkins and tight end Dominique Dafney, who were both ruled out for Sunday due to injuries.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the illness is not COVID-19 related.

