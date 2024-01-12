Packers CB Jaire Alexander suffers another injury, rolls ankle during jog-through

The Green Bay Packers were already facing questions about their defense's ability to keep up with the Dallas Cowboys, and those concerns may loom larger after Jaire Alexander rolled his ankle Wednesday.

During the Packers jog-through, the All-Pro cornerback stepped on a teammate's foot and injured one of his ankles. This puts his availability in jeopardy for wild-card weekend as Green Bay travels to face the second-seeded Cowboys.

"So, it was kind of a freak deal yesterday," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday via ESPN. "I mean, 'cause you guys saw we had mostly a jog-through and just, unfortunately [he] stepped on somebody's foot and rolled his ankle. I know he's doing everything he can to be available, and I'd say it's day-to-day and we thought it was best obviously today to have him not practice."

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander suffered his third injury of the season when he rolled his ankle during a jog-through. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

This is the third time this season that Alexander has been injured, and the previous two setbacks caused him to miss a combined nine games. Alexander sustained a back injury when he and practice squad quarterback Alex McGough collided, and then he hurt his shoulder Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers reporters noted that while Alexander didn't talk to the media, they didn't notice any visible issues with his ankle or a boot.

When asked about how often LaFleur has seen a player suffer an injury in a half-speed practice, the coach said this situation is out of the ordinary.