Packers CB Jaire Alexander to return to practice on Wednesday

The first big step in Jaire Alexander’s return from a shoulder injury is arriving.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Alexander would return to practice and participate in individual drills on Wednesday, opening up his 21-day window to officially return to the active roster from injured reserve.

“Ja should be out there, getting some practice, mostly individual,” LaFleur said.

Alexander injured his shoulder in Week 4 while trying to make a tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris. He’s missed the last eight games on injured reserve.

Alexander and the Packers decided not to have season-ending surgery on the shoulder in an attempt to allow healing and provide a chance to return this year.

Even if Alexander needs all three weeks of the window before returning, he would still be ready to play regular-season games before the start of the postseason. The Packers play five more regular-season games, including two in January.

Alexander was a second-team All-Pro at cornerback last season.

LaFleur did not provide an update on David Bakhtiari or Za’Darius Smith, who are not expected to be available at practice on Wednesday.

