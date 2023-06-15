Packers CB Jaire Alexander ranks No. 6 on NGS’s top 10 coverage players of 2022

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander ranked No. 6 in Next Gen Stats’ top 10 coverage players from the 2022 season.

NGS used “targeted expected points added” to rank players in coverage. Alexander saved 19.9 points in this metric, ranking sixth among players with enough qualifying coverage snaps from last season.

Alexander, who broke up 14 passes and intercepted a career-high five passes last season, was named a second-team All-Pro. Per NGS, he allowed a passer rating of 66.4, created a catch rate allowed below expectation of -1.7%, and produced a tight window percentage of 29.1. Put in simplier terms: Quarterbacks weren’t efficient when targeting him, and receivers had a hard time both coming down with catches and creating consistent separation when Alexander was in coverage.

The top two players on the list were James Bradbury of the Philadelphia Eagles and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, two other All-Pros from 2022.

Alexander played the 2022 season on the first year of his four-year, $84 million deal with the Packers.

You can watch all of Alexander’s top plays from 2022 below:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire