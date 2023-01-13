Packers CB Jaire Alexander named second-team All-Pro in 2022

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the 2022 NFL season.

Alexander intercepted five passes, which tied for the second-most among cornerbacks in the NFL in 2022. He also forced 16 incompletions, committed just two penalties and gave up a passer rating of just 66.3 into his coverage.

Alexander’s five interceptions set a new career-high and doubled his career total from five to 10. He intercepted Justin Fields (twice), Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa in 2022.

Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018, is an All-Pro for the second time in his career. He was previously a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos were the two first-team All-Pro cornerbacks. Alexander was joined by James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alexander was the Packers’ only second-team All-Pro. Kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was the team’s only first-team All-Pro.

