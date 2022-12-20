Packers CB Jaire Alexander named to Pro Bowl in 2022

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was named to the Pro Bowl for the 2022 season.

Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018, is now a two-time Pro Bowler. He was previously named a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Through 13 games, Alexander has a career-high four interceptions plus 12 pass breakups and a career-high four tackles for loss this season.

Alexander intercepted Justin Fields twice, Josh Allen once and Jared Goff once. His previous career-high for interceptions in a season was two.

Alexander, who signed a record-setting contract this past offseason, is the Packers’ lone Pro Bowler in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was also announced as a Pro Bowler before Monday night’s showdown between the Packers and Rams at Lambeau Field. The rest of the rosters will be announced Wednesday.

