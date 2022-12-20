Packers CB Jaire Alexander named to Pro Bowl in 2022

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was named to the Pro Bowl for the 2022 season.

Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018, is now a two-time Pro Bowler. He was previously named a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Through 13 games, Alexander has a career-high four interceptions plus 12 pass breakups and a career-high four tackles for loss this season.

Alexander intercepted Justin Fields twice, Josh Allen once and Jared Goff once. His previous career-high for interceptions in a season was two.

Alexander, who signed a record-setting contract this past offseason, is the Packers’ lone Pro Bowler in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was also announced as a Pro Bowler before Monday night’s showdown between the Packers and Rams at Lambeau Field. The rest of the rosters will be announced Wednesday.

