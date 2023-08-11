Packers CB Jaire Alexander dealing with groin injury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is dealing with a non-serious groin injury and will sit out Friday night’s preseason opener, per Mike Spofford of the team’s official site.

It’s unclear when the injury happened, but Alexander sat out team drills during practice on both Monday and Wednesday. He was last on the field in 11-on-11 work during Family Night at Lambeau Field last Saturday night.

Without Alexander, rookie Carrington Valentine played with the first-team defense opposite Rasul Douglas during recent practices.

Alexander dealt with a groin injury early last season and missed one game.

A 2018 first-round pick who signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Packers in 2022, Alexander was named a second-team All-Pro after intercepting a career-high five passes last season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire