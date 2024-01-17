Packers CB Jaire Alexander (ankle) sits out practice on Wednesday

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was not available to practice on Wednesday after re-injuring his ankle during Sunday’s wildcard win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the door remains open for Alexander to play in Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Matt LaFleur sounded cautiously optimistic that Alexander could participate in some capacity on Thursday.

“He’s doing better. Just getting treatment. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. We’ll have some real reps tomorrow, and hopefully he’ll be able to go,” LaFleur said Wednesday.

Alexander was injured in the third quarter while attempting to make a tackle. He missed the rest of the contest, and LaFleur did not think he would have been able to return if needed.

Alexander’s first-half interception of Dak Prescott set up a touchdown that gave the Packers a 14-0 lead.

The Packers estimated Alexander as a limited participant on Tuesday, the first day of the week, but the team did not officially practice. LaFleur is having jog-throughs this week to help the team recover in time for Saturday.

Corey Ballentine would be the expected starter at cornerback against the 49ers if Alexander is unavailable.

Also missing practice for the Packers were running back A.J. Dillon, who has missed two straight games with a stinger in his neck, and edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, who is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury and will likely go on injured reserve.

A final injury report with playing status designations will arrive Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire