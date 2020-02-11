Packers CB House retires after eight seasons

Cornerback Davon House retired as a Green Bay Packer on Tuesday, ending an eight-year NFL career.

House, 30, did not play in the NFL in 2019, but he spent six years with the Packers in two separate stints (2011-14, 2017-18).

In between, House joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year, $24.5 million contract, playing two seasons before his release. He shined in his first year in Jacksonville, picking off four passes, breaking up 23 and collecting 60 tackles, but he lost his starting role in 2016.

A fourth-round pick of the Packers out of New Mexico State in 2011, House played 87 games (46 starts) in his career, notching seven interceptions, 54 pass breakups and 221 tackles.

--Field Level Media