Packers CB Eric Stokes injures knee during pre-game warmups

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes injured his knee during pre-game warmups and is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The team announced the injury during the first quarter. Kevin King, Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan started the game at cornerback.

Stokes, the Packers’ first-round pick, had started the last six games. He leads the team with eight pass breakups.

Losing Stokes is an especially big blow for the Packers in a matchup against Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the NFL’s fastest players.

The Packers only have rookie Shemar Jean-Charles available behind the three starters. Isaac Yiadom is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

