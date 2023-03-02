Packers CB Eric Stokes expected to be ready for start of training camp

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is expected to be ready to go for the start of training camp in late July.

According to reporting from Bill Huber of SI.com, Stokes is “ahead of schedule” and should be recovered from last year’s season-ending ankle injury in time for training camp.

The current outlook is a positive one for an important player the Packers need to rebound in 2023.

Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, went down against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 at Ford Field and missed the rest of his second NFL season. He appeared in nine games and made nine starts but did not have a pass breakup or interception over 477 total snaps.

As a rookie, Stokes produced 14 passes defended and an interception over 16 games.

It’s unclear if Stokes will be ready for any portion of the offseason workout program, but Huber reports that the third-year cornerback will be in Green Bay throughout to rehab and train with the team.

Stokes being healthy in time for training camp should provide the player a chance to enjoy a jump in development and give the Packers all the time needed to sort out the starting secondary. The team believes safety Darnell Savage can play in the slot and cornerback Rasul Douglas can play safety, so some mixing and matching of personnel is likely throughout the summer in Green Bay.

Stokes, 24, led the team in pass breakups in 2021. He will be expected to start at cornerback along with All-Pro Jaire Alexander in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire