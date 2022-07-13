Packers CB Eric Stokes is the best 2021 NFL rookie you need to know

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes had one of the best rookie seasons that almost nobody is talking about. After being drafted by Green Bay Packers 29th overall in 2021, Stokes led his team in pass breakups (14) and also led all rookie defensive backs with the lowest completion rate allowed in coverage at 51.0%, per Pro Football Focus.

Stokes wasn’t just dominant among the rookies, though. He also had the lowest percent of open targets allowed among all NFL cornerbacks with 24%, and to put that into perspective, four-time pro bowler Marshon Lattimore finished the season with 24.5%.

There were only a handful of cornerbacks since 2015 to register a sub 80.0 passer rating in coverage their rookie seasons: Marcus Peters (2015), Jalen Ramsey (2016), Marshon Lattimore (2017), Marlon Humphrey (2017), Tre’Davious White (2017) and now, Stokes (2021); putting him in elite company.

Let’s not forget that this was also against the top No. 1 receivers in the league last year: Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin, Ja’Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Allen Robinson. And Stokes still finished as a top cornerback statistically.

Despite all these numbers, Stokes really isn’t getting the early recognition he deserves. This could be due to the Packers’ defensive scheme overall. So, let’s dive into the film to see how he was able to perform at an elite level and why we should start giving him the love he deserves!

Excelling in press coverage

Even the very best cornerbacks get beaten. This position represents one of the toughest mental battles any NFL player can face. It’s one of the few positions where having lower stats is actually a positive. When quarterbacks avoid your side of the field altogether, it means you are doing something right!

For receivers, separation is key. This is the one area of Stokes’ game where he sets himself apart from his competition. According to PFF, Stokes ranked second in the NFL in opponent completion percentage allowed when in press coverage last season (43.8%).

In the clip below, Stokes is lined up across from Washington Commanders top receiver Terry McLaurin. Stokes is using a bump-and-run technique. His initial bump is effective as he maintains good leverage while making his way downfield. Stokes positions himself in front of the receiver, which is essentially running the route for him, as he measures the trajectory of the ball downfield.

Stokes can play a hard or soft press very well because of his reaction time and speed when playing catch-up on vertical routes. Stokes ran a 4.31 40- yard dash at the 2021 scouting combine, and his foot quickness allows him to stick with the shiftiest receivers.

CB Eric Stokes played 12 snaps on defense – got some quality reps vs Corey Davis Body control, balance, foot quickness will do a lot more in coverage than running 4.2 pic.twitter.com/pDmq4xo7gg — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 22, 2021

Here we can see the difference in Stokes from when he plays off coverage compared to press coverage. His fluid hips and smooth transitions keep him hip-to-hip with the quickest receivers in the game.

These are the raw movement skills that warrant first round picks. What a rep from Eric Stokes. pic.twitter.com/HZRN59laYL — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) November 14, 2021

Disruption at the catch point

Any NFL cornerback with speed can keep up with the average NFL receiver, but what separates Stokes from the pack is his ability to consistently be disruptive at the catch.

Against better opponents, Stokes might be better off relying on his speed and size to make a play at the catch rather than stacking the receiver leaving himself exposed to back-shoulder throws.

Zone coverage

If I had to take a guess as to why Stokes is left out of the top cornerback conversation, obviously yes, he is a rookie with plenty of room to grow, but it could be because of the Packers’ overall defensive scheme.

The Packers defense lined up in zone coverage 56% of their total defensive snaps, according to SIS via Sharp Football Stats,

Last year the Packers used dime personnel on 24% of their total defensive snaps, which was the fifth-highest rate in the league. When the Packers were in dime, they used Cover-6 22% of the time, which was the third-highest rate in the league behind the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

So even though Stokes only gave up a completion percentage of 49.5 and allowed 5.3 yards per target (per Pro Football Reference); had an opposing passer rating of 78.3, committed only three penalties and ranked first among rookies in forced incompletions. Stokes still doesn’t shadow the best player on the offense throughout an entire game.

That being said, he shows an incredible play recognition and closing speed when he is lined up in zone coverage, which fits the Packers defense to a T!

In Stokes’ first NFL interception the Packers were in a cover 2/4 defense and his responsibility was the curl/hook underneath zone. As Stokes made his way downfield, he noticed that there were no other threats coming his way as the ball was in the air, and so he was free to make a play on the ball.

In the clip below, Chase is expected to clear Stokes out of the play giving a clear outside lane to the running back on the handoff. Because Stokes always keeps his eyes in the backfield, he is able to close on the ball quickly.

Even though Stokes doesn’t make this tackle, the recognition was quite impressive as the offensive line pulls weren’t even completed yet and he was already in pursuit to the ball carrier.

Last season, Stokes was thrown into some tough situations as he was asked to cover the top offensive threats and he still left us with some impressive film and a high upside. With only a few tweaks to his game and if he continues at the same pace, his stock will continue to rise. We should expect him to come away with at least four interceptions this year, and if ESPN’s Mina Kimes is right (she usually is), Stokes will be on a top-five defense this season.

I’m sure this will go well for me on here 😭😭😭 But I stand by it! https://t.co/d63QBUTtGJ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 13, 2022

