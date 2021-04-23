Packers CB Chandon Sullivan signs restricted FA tender

Let’s Run It Back. 3x https://t.co/gheJi8JysQ — Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) April 23, 2021

Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan is officially back in the mix for the 2021 season.

Sullivan and his representation announced the signing of his restricted free agent tender on Friday.

Sullivan, who was given the right of first refusal tender, will make $2,133,00 on a one-year deal in 2021. A former undrafted free agent, Sullivan had three accrued seasons and an expiring contract, making him a restricted free agent. With another accrued season in 2021, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Sullivan has played in all 32 games for the Packers over the last two seasons. He became the full-time starter in the slot in 2020, tallying 41 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception (returned for touchdown) over 10 starts and 729 snaps.

Sullivan and tight end Robert Tonyan both received restricted free agent tenders from the Packers before the start of the new league year.

Related