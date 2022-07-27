Packers ‘cautiously optimistic’ about David Bakhtiari’s injury status

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that left tackle David Bakhtiari had another procedure on his injured knee during the offseason but he also said the team is “cautiously optimistic” about Bakhtiari’s recovery status entering training camp.

“He did have another procedure in the offseason,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”

Gutekunst put no timetable on Bakhtiari’s return to the field. The Packers starting left tackle missed all of the offseason workout program and is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Bakhtiari won’t be one of the players activated by the start of Wednesday’s practice, the first of training camp. Defensive lineman Dean Lowry and running back Patrick Taylor are coming off the list on Wednesday.

While there is doubt over when Bakhtiari will return, Gutekunst also said he has no doubt that his left tackle will eventually play in the NFL again.

Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, originally suffered the knee injury – which Gutekunst described as “much more than just an ACL” – on Dec. 31 of 2020 during a weekly practice. He missed all but 27 snaps last season while dealing with several setbacks. After playing in the season finale against Detroit, Bakhtiari’s knee didn’t respond well and he was shut down for the start of the postseason.

Fluid buildup in the knee has been a recurring issue.

The Packers are also without Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who Gutekunst said is ahead of schedule in his own recovery from an ACL injury. Yosh Nijman, who started eight games last season, will likely line up with the starters at left tackle until Bakhtiari is back and healthy.

