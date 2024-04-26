Packers can't dig out of early hole against Spartans

Apr. 25—The Austin softball team continued its early game struggles as it fell behind in the first inning of a 15-5 loss to Rochester Mayo in Todd Park Thursday.

The Spartans pounced on the Packers as they scored five runs in the top of the first inning and they led 7-2 after three innings.

"A pattern that has emerged this year as we start off and we're just not quite mentally prepared," Austin head coach Lisa Lage said. "We really have to figure out what we have to do as a team so that we're ready to go on that first pitch. A lot of the runs we've been allowing have been in that first inning and then we have to make up a deficit."

KJ Schaefer launched a two-run homer to center field with two outs in the bottom of the second inning to bring the Packers (4-7 overall) within 5-2 and Addison Walsh delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

Austin finished the game with nine hits.

"I'm glad that they're going up and swinging," Lage said. "We had more strikeouts than I would've liked against Century on Tuesday so it was good to see them up there swinging the bat and being aggressive."

Mayo 5 1 1 0 2 4 2 — 15 15 0

Austin 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 5 9 4

Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (L) 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 BB, 9 R, 5 K; Quinn Osgood, 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Lexi Brede, 0-for-4; Kathryn Crouch, 2-for-4, R; Osgood, 3-for-4, 2 R; Schaefer, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Addison Walsh, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Jenna Hetzel, 1-for-3, RBI; Lauren Bowe, 0-for-3; Morgan Cass, 1-for-3; Katelyn Klouse, 1-for-3