The Packers are hoping to end a losing streak when they face the Lions on Sunday and they may not know until Sunday if wide receiver Allen Lazard is going to be part of that effort.

Lazard did not play against the Bills last Sunday because of a shoulder injury that has also limited his practice participation this week. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday that Lazard will be a game-time decision against the Lions.

Lazard has 26 catches for a team-high 340 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

LaFleur also said that offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both set to practice on Friday. Both players have missed time with knee injuries this season and their status for Sunday will be less than certain as a result.

Packers call Allen Lazard a game-time decision originally appeared on Pro Football Talk