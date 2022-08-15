Packers C Josh Myers was PFF’s highest-graded OL in preseason Week 1

Could Friday night’s preseason opener be the start of a breakout second season for Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers?

No offensive lineman – tackle, guard or center – received a higher overall grade from Pro Football Focus during Week 1 of the preseason than Myers, who played 36 snaps in the first half of the Packers’ 28-21 loss to the 49ers on Friday night and finished with an elite grade of 92.2.

Per PFF, Myers didn’t allow a single pressure over 22 pass-blocking snaps and finished as the fifth-highest graded run blocker overall.

The 49ers started Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder and Jordan Willis along the defensive front in the preseason opener, and former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche and veteran Akeem Spence also got snaps in the first half. It’s maybe not the most talented front that Myers and the Packers will face this season, but Myers could only block who was in front of him, and he was dominant.

Injury-free and now in his second NFL season, Myers could be ready to make a big jump in development and performance. The Packers would welcome it, especially considering all the moving parts around the center position.

Last year, Myers started all three preseason games, playing 47 total snaps. Due to injuries, he played in only six regular-season games and was mostly inconsistent. He documented his struggles with injuries here.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr. earned the third-best pass-blocking grade among offensive linemen in Week 1 of the preseason. It certainly appears the Packers’ starting duo is ready for the regular season opener in Minnesota.

Related

Elgton Jenkins opens at right tackle in first team period since return from PUP Packers rookie OL Zach Tom gets first-team work at new position Projecting Packers' 53-man roster following preseason opener, PUP activations Return of Elgton Jenkins to provide 'big boost' for Packers offensive line Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener? Packers offensive line rises to challenge in preseason opener Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason opener vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire