Packers C Josh Myers not yet ready to return from knee surgery

The Green Bay Packers are still waiting on the return of starting center Josh Myers.

Asked about opening Myers’ window to return from injured reserve on Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said the rookie still needs more recovery time before he’s physically ready to get on the practice field

“I would not expect that (designating Myers for return). I would think that Josh needs a little more time,” LaFleur said.

Myers, who started five of the Packers’ first six games, injured his knee on the first offensive series of an Oct. 17 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23 and eventually required surgery in early November to repair the injury.

At the time, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said Myers has a chance to return before the end of the 2021 season. The Packers have five more regular-season games to play, giving Myers a window to return before the start of the postseason.

Veteran Lucas Patrick has started the last six games at center for Myers, the Packers’ second-round pick.

In other injury news, LaFleur remained cautiously optimistic about the potential return of cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (back), who remain on injured reserve. Myers is the only other player on injured reserve for the Packers who is capable of returning this season.

