Packers C Corey Linsley expected to get ‘monster’ deal in free agency

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
A big payday looms for free agent center Corey Linsley.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Linsley is one of three offensive linemen – including guard Joe Thuney and offensive tackle Trent Williams – expected to receive “monster deals” at or near the top of their positional markets in free agency this month.

Linsley, the Packers’ starting center for the last seven years, put together an All-Pro season in Green Bay in 2020. He was also the highest-graded player at the center position at Pro Football Focus. A career-best season in a contract year has Linsley, 29, set up well to cash in once the market opens later this month.

Both Linsley and the Packers seem to understand that his time playing in Green Bay is likely coming to an end, based on the financial situation of the Packers and Linsley’s expected market.

“Finding a way to bring him back would be ideal, but at the level of compensation he’s at, he’s earned that,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week, via the team’s official site.

Eight different centers currently make $10 million or more per year on their deals. Linsley, who made $8.5 million per year on his last deal with the Packers, will almost certainly join them.

Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts leads the way. His deal averages $12.4 million per year and includes over $25 million fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

The Packers still need to shed $12 million or so in salary to get under the projected cap floor by the start of the new league year, severely complicating the team’s ability to retain free agents. Linsley’s expectedly strong market will almost certainly ensure he’s playing elsewhere in 2021.

