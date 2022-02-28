Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to host international games in 2022

The NFL handed fans a bit of clarity on the upcoming 2022 league schedule on Monday by announcing the five teams that will be considered the home team for international games next season.

According to the league’s release, these five teams will feature internationally in 2022 as the home side (plus location):

As far as opponents for each team, that has yet to be announced by the NFL. That is expected to be released later this spring once 2022 schedules are fully finalized.

However, teams have known their opponents and who will be the home and visiting team for each since the end of the 2021 regular season. The only thing currently missing are dates and times.

With that in mind, this news does still pertain to other clubs. For example, the Buffalo Bills are only slated to face the Packers next season. Despite that, the Bills now know they officially will not be playing an international game next season because in that contest, Buffalo is the home team.

The NFL returned to their international series in 2021 with two games played in London. As usual, the Jaguars appeared in one of those and will again next year. However, this time the contest will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Last season the Jags faced the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is also in London. That location will be the venue for the Packers and Saints international games.

The Bucs’ contest, slated to be played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, will be the NFL’s first regular-season game played in Germany. Prior to that in 1994, the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers played in an exhibition contest in Germany.

The Cards were the first team to host a regular-season contest abroad, which was also in Mexico, back in 2005. That was played at the Estadio Azteca, which is where their 2022 game will be hosted as well. The NFL last played in Mexico in 2019.

