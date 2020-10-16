Packers at Buccaneers: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The undefeated Green Bay Packers (4-0) will come out of their bye week to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (3-2) in Tampa.

The Packers have not lost to the Bucs in the last decade, going 3-0 over that span. The last matchup between the two clubs was in late 2017, resulting in a 26-20 overtime win for the Brett Hundley-led Packers at Lambeau Field. This game likely has much more anticipation and playoff implications for both teams.

Packers teams quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers lost in Tampa Bay in both 2008 and 2009.

Arguably two of the best quarterbacks to play the game will meet for the third time in their careers on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady got the better of the Packers in the 2018 matchup in Foxborough, but this 2020 Packers team has a completely different look than the one that finished 6-9-1 that season. Get ready for a good one.

FOX will broadcast America’s Game of the Week before a nationally televised audience. Joe Buck (play-by-play) will be joined by Troy Aikman (analyst) in the booth with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Mike Pereira will be on hand for officiating analysis.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air with former Packer John Kuhn reporting from the sidelines. The matchup will also be broadcasted by Sports USA and Sirius Satellite Radio.

What: Green Bay Packers (4-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Referee: Jerome Boger

TV Channels: FOX, DirecTV (Channel 715)

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius Satellite Radio (Sirius 135, XM/SXM 385, Streaming 811 WTMJ feed), Sports USA

Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), Packers mobile app and on packers.com

Televised Areas: Nationwide broadcast

