Are the Packers and Buccaneers no longer NFC contenders? | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the disappointing starts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, and debate if either team can still compete at the top of the NFC this season. The guys also decide that it’s time for the Commanders to hand Taylor Heinicke the starting QB job in Washington.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

FRANK SCHWAB: Would you pick the Packers or Buccaneers to be in the NFC Championship game? Could you foresee a situation where they turn-- either one turns it around? And which one?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Man, that is a really good question. No, I--

FRANK SCHWAB: Because talent's still there, right?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Well, sort of, but they're both missing key components. I mean, again, I know people don't want to hear this, but I do think Gronk not being there is [BLEEP] Brady's head. And all this other stuff that's going on as well.

And then I look at Rodgers, and I think Adams not being there has manifested itself. I think him not liking the offense that he runs, gritting his teeth through it the last couple of years-- now it seems like he doesn't want to do that anymore-- also is part of what's going on right here. No, I hate to say this because there's so much football left ahead of us, and the NFL season always has a way of proving us wrong every time we like someone or don't like someone. So we're just--

FRANK SCHWAB: Jaguars.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Let me go ahead and break the streak now. Yeah, no, I wouldn't put either of these teams in the NFC Championship game. Now enjoy the streak that you go on of wins.

[LAUGHTER]

That's how I would answer that.

FRANK SCHWAB: It's going to happen. Jaguars haven't won since we-- they're going to go-- Jaguars are going to go like 2 and 15, and it's all our fault.

CHARLES ROBINSON: All right, I want to move on. But Taylor Heinicke, just give him the job, OK? Can we just give him the job?

FRANK SCHWAB: Think so?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah, just give him the job the rest of the season.

Story continues

FRANK SCHWAB: Then why trade all that for Carson Wentz? You had Taylor Heinicke.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I mean--

FRANK SCHWAB: Whatever.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I like what the offense looks like with him. Do you want to win games, OK? He just won a big game. I thought he played pretty well. I like the energy on the offense a lot.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, they ran it well. Gibson was really good today. Brian Robinson ran with a lot of heart. Great play to McLaurin for the big touchdown they had there.

CHARLES ROBINSON: If you're not going to peel off some of these guys at the trade deadline-- and I don't even know how many-- Gibson, maybe you could get nothing. If you want to get rid of him, somebody would throw you like nothing for him. Daron Payne. There's a couple of--

FRANK SCHWAB: A couple guys, yeah.

CHARLES ROBINSON: A couple of guys here and there, but nothing-- you're really not going to have a lot of trade deadline interest. The bottom line is, do you want to win or not? If you want to win, just leave him in there. Let that energy do what it's going to do.

I just-- Wentz is done there. So to me, if you know Wentz is done, why are you going to ride it out with Wentz? Screw it. Go back to the energy guy. Bench Carson's ass when he comes back. And, I mean, they got time to figure it out anyway because he's going to be, obviously, sidelined. So it's not--

FRANK SCHWAB: It's one of those things though. Everybody has to feel like they're in the race. Who's going to be selling? The Washington Commanders are 3 and 4.

CHARLES ROBINSON: It's getting close.

FRANK SCHWAB: Why can't we make the playoffs?

CHARLES ROBINSON: It's getting closer, trust me. There's some guys now-- they're starting to circle some guys and some teams. You can tell when you talk to guys that they're starting to see how it's going to shape up. I don't know that there's going to be a lot of movement, but it's interesting.