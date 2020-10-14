Packers-Buccaneers will be a national broadcast on FOX

The Green Bay Packers’ visit to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon isn’t a primetime game, but the showdown between NFC contenders and future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will still be broadcast to a national audience.

FOX will feature the contest as “America’s Game of the Week,” and because there are no other games in the late afternoon timeslot competing with Packers-Buccaneers on FOX, the whole country will get a chance to see Matt LaFleur’s unbeaten team take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Sunday will be the Packers’ third-straight nationally televised game. They beat the Saints on “Sunday Night Football” in New Orleans and the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football” in Green Bay in back-to-back games before the bye.

Generally, even when FOX airs a Sunday doubleheader, there will be at least one other late-afternoon game competing for airtime in regional markets. Week 6 features no such game, so the Packers will be available to see in all markets in the late afternoon timeslot on FOX. CBS only has one game in the late-afternoon timeslot (Jets at Dolphins).

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call for FOX.

