Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints will give up home games to play internationally

The NFL will play five games outside the United States this season, and today the league announced the five teams that will give up home games: The Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars and Saints.

The Jaguars had already committed to giving up a home game every season to play in London. The other four teams are all from the NFC, which was expected because this year the NFC teams play nine home games and eight road games. As long as the 17-game schedule is in place, the league will usually have teams in the conference that’s playing nine home games play one overseas, although the Jaguars are an exception.

In addition to the Jaguars, the Packers and Saints will play home games in London. The Packers and Saints will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium. The Packers were the only team that hadn’t played a game in London, so after this season all 32 teams will have played there at least once.

The Buccaneers will play the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Germany, at FC Bayern Munich Stadium. The Cardinals will play the NFL’s first game in Mexico since 2019, at Estadio Azteca.

Dates of the international games, and the five road teams, have not yet been announced.

